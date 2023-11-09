MadameNoire Featured Video

Vocal powerhouse K. Michelle got emotional on Instagram Live on Nov. 7, while sharing a touching story about a fan who helped the singer see her grandfather before he died in 2021.

Michelle didn’t go into the specifics on why she couldn’t see her grandfather, but she shared that he signed some form that prevented her from checking on him in the hospital.

“There happens to be a fan that allowed me to see my grandaddy before he passed,” the 41-year-old explained. “And she FaceTimed him. That was the last video, and I have it in my phone. I had no clue that I wouldn’t see my grandaddy again.”

Michelle hopped from the chair she was sitting on and returned, saying, “Y’all know how I get,” before continuing the story.

“So, the fan filmed my grandfather…well, talked to him. I took care of her Christmas, and I had no idea that [she wasn’t able] to take care of her Christmas. So, God does everything. So, I took care of her Christmas.”

Michelle vowed to herself that she’d take care of a random fan’s Christmas every year. She wiped tears away, clarifying, “It’s not sad tears. It’s like happy tears. I’m so blessed right now. I just wish he was here.”

She ran off camera before returning to finish her sentiments.

“I wish he was here to watch this,” she said while grabbing a mini bottle of clear liquor before putting it down and gulping her Celsius. “So, I’m going to take care of Christmas for one of my fans who need Christmas. And that’s so important to me.”

Michelle’s face scrunched up as her emotions overwhelmed her. After attempting to suppress the tears, she exited her chair and walked off camera.

One of the hardest moments in the “Can’t Raise A Man” singer’s life was her grandfather’s passing on Dec. 18, 2021.

Days after her grandfather passed, Michelle went on a then-Twitter rant, voicing her disbelief and begging for him back.

“Please bring my grandpa back. God, don’t do us like this. I beg. I’ll do anything,” she posted in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2021.