MadameNoire Featured Video

Ime Udoka is no longer employed by the Boston Celtics, according to Sports Illustrated.

After his high-profile cheating scandal with a Celtic’s staffer made headlines last year, Udoka was slammed with a one-year suspension. But now, officials from the NBA have decided to hire interim coach Joe Mazzulla permanently.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader. He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

The Celtics and Mazzulla signed a multi-year deal, but the terms weren’t disclosed.

Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix added that while Udoka is “no longer employed in any capacity” with the Celtics, he could still be “a strong candidate” for head coaching jobs in the near future.

Why was Ime Udoka suspended?

Udoka was suspended in September 2022 for engaging in an “improper” relationship with a female employee of the team. As MADAMNEOIRE previously reported, during the NBA’s investigation of the incident, officials discovered that Udoka used “crude language” while speaking to the unidentified woman before their inappropriate relationship took place. The NBA said that he violated multiple team policies due to his actions.

The 45-year-old Nigeran-American basketball star’s suspension came just a year after he was hired to take charge of the Celtics as head coach. Udoka led the team to the NBA finals during his short time with the association.

In December, Nia Long reflected on the incident during a candid sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter. The Fatal Affair actress said she was unhappy with the way the team brought their private matter into the spotlight.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long said. “It was devastating, and it still is.

The actress added that the split has been particularly hard on her 11-year-old son Kez who she shares with Udoka.

“He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing,” she added.

Long and Udoka were together for 13 years prior to the debacle.

RELATED CONTENT: Nia Long And Ime Udoka Have Officially Split After 13 Years