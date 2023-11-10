MadameNoire Featured Video

Andy Cohen cracked a joke about the cheating rumor revolving around the husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon during his monologue at The Bravos on Nov 3. Dixon, 44, got a kick out of the funny quip, but the housewife’s RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant didn’t see the humor in Cohen’s jest.

“I didn’t like that,” the 53-year-old reality TV star told Us Weekly after the award ceremony aired on Nov. 5.

“Full disclosure: I saw him first before he saw [Robyn Dixon], and he asked me, should he do the joke or should he cut it? And I said, ‘Cut it.’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, definitely. Cut it! We’re gonna cut it.’”

Play

During his monologue on Friday, Cohen, 55, thanked Bravo for footing the hotel bill for the cast and crew so that Dixon’s husband, Juan Dixon, didn’t have to.

Play

Throughout Season 7 and Season 8 of RHOP, Juan has been in the hot seat over allegations that he paid for a Canadian woman’s hotel. The rumor sparked in early January after the anonymous woman claimed to be dating the former athlete throughout the pandemic.

To prove that the allegations were true, Juan’s alleged mistress sent evidence of her romance with the 45-year-old NBA alum to Bravo reality TV commentator Georgio Takounakis. She included text messages and a hotel invoice that allegedly included the former Washington Wizards star’s name and personal information.

The joke didn’t sit well with Bryant, but Dixon loved the quip so much that she gave Cohen her blessing to “put it in” his monologue after he asked her for permission.

“I can laugh at myself. I can laugh at situations. I know how ridiculous the situation sounds and I can laugh at that and acknowledge it. And so yeah, when [Andy] was like, ‘There’s a joke that I was going to put in,’ … I was like, ‘Well, tell it to me.’ And he told it to me. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, put it in that’s funny,’” the Betrayals actress laughed during her interview with Us Weekly.

Dixon added, “I think that’s how I was raised. My father has always told me, you have to be able to laugh at yourself. And that is a situation that I literally sit at home and I laugh at. It’s the most absurd thing. And I also don’t care what people think about the situation. I don’t care what they believe, so I’m not shying from any of that.”

Dixon addressed the cheating rumor during her Reasonably Shady podcast episode on January 30.

While chatting with her co-host Bryant, Dixon explained that she was aware of her husband’s messy cheating rumor before Season 7 of RHOP aired. The housewife admitted that Juan flirted with the woman at the center of the rumor, but she clarified that her husband did not date the unnamed woman.

“Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever he’s bored. He needs attention. It’s the pandemic. Blah, blah, blah,” Dixon told fans. “They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere.”

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February, the Bravo star confirmed that her husband paid for the woman’s hotel room, but she claimed there was no malicious intent behind his gesture. Juan allegedly paid for the women’s room because she lost her wallet at a casino.

Listen to what Dixon had to say below. Are you buying it?

RELATED CONTENT: Robyn Dixon Shuts Down Rumors She Was Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’