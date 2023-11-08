MadameNoire Featured Video

Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is a 39-year-old virgin with much “pent-up energy” for the man who will put a rock on her finger and exchange “I dos.”

The Nigerian-American star appeared on comedian and actress Chelsea Handler’s Sept. 7 episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast, where she spoke about her decision to wait until marriage before her future hubby popped her cherry.

Around the 17-minute mark of the podcast on Spotify (12:30 mark for YouTube), a shocked Chelsea asked Yvonne if she was still a virgin.

“I am,” The Blackening actress confirmed, leading the podcast’s hostess to assure the actress that her “dam” would break one day. Yvonne joked about how her “pent-up” energy concerned her about whether or not her future hubby could handle the long-waited, passionate side of the actress.

“People were like, ‘Oh, Yvonne…I was like, ‘Pray for him, whoever he is.’ A lot of pent-up energy in here, okay?”

The 48-year-old comedienne joked about how Yvonne’s “pent-up” energy may lead to her hitting her “sexual peak,” suggesting she’d “need a couple of men.”

The 39-year-old Insecure actress chimed in, “Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory.”

Earlier in the podcast, Yvonne got candid about how she was prepared to lose her virginity at 18.

“I was prepared to lose my virginity at 18. I knew I wanted to lose my virginity at 18…not because of that necessarily religious purposes but because I was like, if I get pregnant, I just want to be able to make decisions as an adult because if anybody calls my mama, I’m gonna be dead.”

The actress’ plans changed, and sex was taken off the table once she attended George Washington University and got saved.

About seven years ago, the Vacation Friends actress appeared on the Breakfast Club and shared her difficulties with dating without sex.

Yvonne admitted to a couple of men dipping on her after knowing her hymen was still intact. She recalled one guy seeming cool about her virgin status until he thought they were in a relationship.

“One day, he was like, ‘But I mean if we gon’ be in a relationship, we gotta have compromises.’ And I was like, ‘Relationship? I’m not looking for us to be in a relationship.’ I hit him with Molly’s (her Insecure character’s name) line. ‘I’m not looking for us to be in a relationship. This is a core value. We can compromise on what movie to see. We can compromise on if we want Thai food or Chinese food.”

The guy eventually ghosted her, only to reappear with a card apologizing for ghosting her because she refused to have sex with him.

The actress turns 40 in December.