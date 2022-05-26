MadameNoire Featured Video

Aisha Hinds and her partner Silky Valente tied the knot in Grenada and this wasn’t your typical wedding celebration. Hinds and her bridal party stole the show with fabulous photo shoots where they posed in custom pieces designed by Grenada locals Fe Noel, Straw Man as well as Houghton NYC, Brides by Nona and Jila Atelier.

These weren’t just photos and videos taken on someone’s iPhone. Hinds and Valente secured photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography and director Oliver Kandyflosse for breathtaking videos and pictures of the joyous occasion. With the beautiful sights of Grenada in the background, the ladies struck poses at Fort George, Fort Frederick and the Silversands Grenada resort, where Hinds and Valente tied the knot.

“Such a beautiful experience working with my sis @feism_ to curate a custom collection for my #AiDoCrew in honor of our deep sweet sweet love for the land of our ancestors – GRENADA 🇬🇩,” the 9-1-1 star wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the amazing team at @fenoel for EVERYTHING.”

Aisha Hinds walked down the aisle in a gown designed by Belle Atelier, a stunning head piece from SuReina Bridal and jewelry from Charlie Lapson and Maria Elena Bridal.

Hinds and Silky Valente got engaged during the pandemic in 2020, giving them a beautiful highlight from a difficult year. Valente, whose last name is Walker (hence the hashtags), proposed to Hinds on the rooftop of Wardorf Astoria in Los Angeles.

“He completely surprised me,” she told Essence. “It was great to have a sip of joy in the year 2020 and that moment for me definitely disrupted the narrative of 2020,” she said at the time. “And I’m glad that I can look back at 2020 in a way that has given me even one highlight out of the year.”

Take a look at the photos and videos below.