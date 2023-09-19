MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye “Ye” West’s disdain for paparazzi is rubbing off on his children, as shown by 7-year-old Saint, who flipped off the intrusive photographers as they beelined to a Los Angeles burger joint’s entrance on Friday, Sept. 15.

TMZ filmed the 42-year-old mompreneur guiding Saint and his basketball teammates from Sports Academy to the Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks entrance with bodyguards surrounding them. As Kardashian, Saint, his pals and bodyguards approached the entrance, the 7-year-old lad gave photographers a piece of his mind by throwing a mini middle finger and smiling with pride at his actions.

On the other hand, Mama Kardashian wasn’t smiling and muzzled Saint with her hand while telling him to “stop” as she walked past the paparazzi without saying a word.

As they got closer to the Los Angeles burger joint’s door, Saint gave the snappers a parting message, flipping them another bird with his back turned to them.

In 2013, West went off on paparazzi for showing up to his house to photograph him at 4 a.m. While closing his garage, he told paparazzi to “shut the f—k up” after they greeted him.

Ye returned outside to board his car only to get into a heated argument with the camerapersons, ordering them not to talk to him.

“You’re out in front of my house. It’s 4 a.m.! Talking about ‘How’s it going?’ It’s not going good. Y’all here trying to make money off it…you know I don’t want you saying nothing to me,” West told reporters.

The photographers continued getting a rise out of the “Stronger” songwriter.

“Shut the f—k up! It’s 4 a.m., you blood-sucking mosquito!” The rapper continued telling them to “shut the f—k up” and suggested they entered careers with more respect.

Over the summer, TMZ captured the father of four yelling at paparazzi for following him while he, his alleged wife Bianca Censori and his son headed to church.

Wearing the “Polizei” shirt with shoulder pads, West departed his black vehicle and shouted, “Like seriously, all of you motherfuckers, stop following me!”

Toward the beginning of 2023, West spoke more calmly with a cameraman about his disrespect as he and Censori left a tanning salon.

“Just stop…bro, just stop. Y’all paparazzi…you understand…it’s like antagonistic. You got the shot…you don’t even know. Y’all just jump up on people like this,” West reacted.

He then dove into a story about the first time he had to take medicine after he went off on a paparazzi, claiming it was the same cameraperson that took photos of Britney Spears.

