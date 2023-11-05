MadameNoire Featured Video

To his mother’s disapproval, Saint West gave the paparazzi the middle finger while hopping out of the car Oct. 27 after basketball practice.

Once the 7-year-old boy’s feet hit the ground, his face lit up with a small and mischievous smile, and he flipped the paparazzi the bird. His silly antics came just after momma-on-duty Kim Kardashian opened the right back passenger door for him and his two friends to get out.

Kim quickly shut down Saint’s troublesome middle finger moment. The recently turned 43-year-old mother of four firmly told Saint — her second eldest child — to “Stop it” as she moved his hand down. However, the child and his curly ‘fro weren’t bothered by his mother’s quick sternness. He continued enjoying his lollipop while the group of four walked into a restaurant in West Hollywood, according to TMZ.

Flipping off the paparazzi seems to be Saint’s silly and attention-grabbing way of acting out in public. In September, the rambunctious “Mini Ye” made headlines over the first time he threw up his middle finger at photogs.

At the time, the child smiled during his mini act of defiance — which went unnoticed by his mother.

News reports claim that the 7-year-old and his sister North West got some sizable checks thanks to their roles in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which hit theaters in late September.

Documents landed by TMZ outlined that Saint took home a minimum of $10,000 for his role as Meteor Max in the children’s flick. The youngster was reportedly guaranteed a sum for two recording sessions at $5,000 each. Meanwhile, big sis North reportedly had the same rate and landed $20,000 for the four sessions she recorded as Mini.

Interestingly, the outlet didn’t spill any tea on how much Kim received for reprising her role as Dolores in the Paw Patrol film franchise.

The SKIMS founder shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Ye — formerly known as Kanye West.

On the Oct. 19 episode of The Kardashians, the mother of four candidly discussed Saint’s relationship with her and his siblings. She said there were loads of mommy-son time between her and Saint because North acted like “an only child,” and the two youngest kids stayed together like twins.

“Saint loves the little ones [and] would love North if she’d hang out with him, but she won’t. So I want to give him a little bit of attention. And he’s such a momma’s boy, and I love it, and I know those years aren’t gonna last forever,” Kim said.

In that episode, Kim and Saint traveled with his best friends and their mothers to Europe for an Arsenal F.C. soccer game.

“Saint loves soccer, so I figured this is our trip,” she said elsewhere in the episode. “It’s gonna be so much fun, and it definitely is just such an amazing bonding experience.”

See the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT: “North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis While On TikTok Livestream With Mom Kim Kardashian”