North West is going viral again — this time for eating a raw onion on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Fans on X had a lot to say after they watched the 10-year-old cutie chomp on the pungent vegetable.

On Thursday’s episode (Nov. 2), the adorable pre-teen was filmed snacking on an entire onion as she and her famous mother, Kim Kardashian, bonded in the kitchen, making fried chicken and sushi. As they whipped up a meal together, Kim, 43, was trying to tell the little one about her upcoming visit to a prison when she turned around and caught her daughter taking a big bite out of the pungent vegetable.

“Can you eat it like that?” the SKIMS founder asked the adorable 10-year-old.

North asked her mother if she wanted a bite out of the big onion.

“No, thanks. You’re just going to eat an onion like an apple? This is what she does, people. She eats veggies like apples,” the matriarch — amazed by North’s odd eating habit — told the camera crew.

Kim pulled her eldest daughter in for a big kiss, but the socialite quickly turned her head due to the youngster’s smelly onion breath.

“Oh, my gosh, this onion breath is going to make me cry!” she laughed.

“No, it’s so strong. Oh, my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?” the reality TV star added.

On X, some fans were utterly baffled by North’s onion munching after The Kardashians episode aired. Some users joked that the cutie patootie inherited her strange eating habit from Kanye, who has been known to do a few bizarre things throughout his career, like walking barefoot around the streets of Italy.

A few netizens said that they couldn’t fathom eating a raw onion. X users in support of North noted that there were extreme health benefits connected to consuming raw onions — and they aren’t lying.

According to Healthline, onions are packed with Vitamin C and powerful antioxidants that help to protect the immune system, improve cellular function and shield cells from free radicals— invasive molecules that can increase an individual’s risk for cancer and heart disease.

They are also known to carry a powerful antioxidant called quercetin, which can help to “block some cancer-causing elements” from invading the body, WebMD noted. Additionally, the powerful compound has been known to reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Some medical experts believe that eating raw onions can increase life expectancy due to their health benefits.

So, it looks like little North has developed a healthy eating habit. We love to see it!

The 10-year-old cutie’s onion-eating scene wasn’t the only thing that went viral from Thursday’s episode.

Fans flooded X with hilarious commentary after producers asked North how she felt about what her mother does for work during the hilarious episode.

The adorable youngster replied, “What does she do?”

Check out some of the funny comments below.

