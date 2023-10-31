MadameNoire Featured Video

North West paid tribute to one of her father’s classic albums over the weekend.

In honor of the spooky season, the adorable 10-year-old girl dressed up as the iconic “Dropout Out Bear” mascot featured on the cover of Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) third studio album Graduation. The detailed costume featured all the bells and whistles seen on the 2007 cover, including the popular character’s flashy watch, his gold “Jesus Piece” necklace and the bear’s iconic varsity jacket.

On Oct. 28, North posted the fun Halloween costume to the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian. One video captured the cutie patootie singing along to “I Wonder,” a track featured on Graduation, as she danced around in the cute mascot costume.

In a follow-up video, North danced to “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” as she pranced and hopped in the Halloween get-up. The track — also featured on Ye’s seminal project — spent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 41.

On X (formerly Twitter), social media users got a kick out of seeing the preteen celebrate her father’s iconic music legacy.

Created by world-renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, the Graduation album cover features a cartoon image of the iconic “Dropout Bear” mascot flying in the sky. The project— which features classics like “Flashing Lights” and “Good Life” —received a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2008. The popular character was also featured on Ye’s debut album, The College Dropout, in 2004 and his sophomore LP, Late Registration, released in 2005.

This isn’t the first time North West has paid tribute to her father. In August, North was spotted in Tokyo wearing an orange and blue striped Ralph Lauren Polo shirt that looked almost identical to her father’s back in his College Dropout era. The fashionable 10-year-old styled the iconic look with baggy jeans, a gold chain and a slicked-back ponytail.

Last year, North shut down Halloween as Chilli from TLC.

In 2022, North West paid tribute to TLC with her adorable friends. The youngster transformed into Chilli, rocking a futuristic black outfit that looked similar to the one the singer wore in the music video for “No Scrubs.” The little one nailed the entire look down, capturing everything from Chilli’s circular red belt to her wavy curls.

Rocking similar black ensembles, North’s gal pals also wore costumes that evoked the spirit of T-Boz and Left’s Eye’s incredible fashion in the music video. One cutie donned a red asymmetrical haircut similar to T-Boz’s, while the other youngster rocked Left Eye’s iconic bun hairstyle.

Check out a picture of the trio’s Halloween TLC tribute below.

