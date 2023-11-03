MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet is slamming Pardison Fontaine after Megan Thee Stallion seemingly revealed the reason for their split.

On Nov. 3, Megan dropped her latest single, “Cobra,” along with striking visuals. In the song’s second verse, she calls out an ex-lover who not only cheated but did so in the same home she rests her head.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’/gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin'”

The revelation came shortly after the Houston-repping Hottie said she never thought a baddie like her would hit rock bottom. She heartbreakingly said she missed her parents — both of whom are now deceased — and that her anxiety caused self-isolation.

X users assumed that Megan’s shots fired were directed at her ex-boyfriend, Pardison (nicknamed Pardi).

Netizens condemned the 33-year-old “Backin’ It Up” artist for the hell Megan claimed she was put through. They also bashed Pardi as a corny individual for having a “FEMINIST” tattoo largely and boldly written on his torso when he seemingly failed to be supportive of his then-girlfriend while she dealt with the aftermath of being shot by Tory Lanez.

Many X users virtually came to Megan’s defense by promising to scrap with Pardi if they ever saw him.

Megan and Pardi’s relationship was public from February 2021 to October 2022, according to People .

The two were last seen together at Megan’s “Hottieween” party in October 2022. Although it’s been over a year, neither party ever publicly announced they’re no longer dating.

Pardi performed a dramatic spoken word poem at an open mic night in Los Angeles in May that was assumably about Megan after their split. That same month, the Hot Girl was spotted cozying up with professional soccer player Romelu Lukaku in Italy.

Pardi was seen hand-holding with singer Jada Kingdom in mid-September, reported Vibe.

Other parts of “Cobra” more broadly emphasized that during the worst time of her life, while Megan experienced a series of traumatic events, she felt like no one gave a damn. Megan vulnerably rhymed about suffering from depression, using excessive drinking to cope, and being suicidal.

“Every night I cried, I almost died/And nobody close tried to stop me/Long as everybody gettin’ paid, right?/Everything’ll be okay, right?”

The music video shows the rapper crawling out of the belly of a large cobra and emerging from its mouth — aware of her treacherous surroundings in the wilderness and greater unknown. In another scene Megan appears in a transparent cage, shedding her skin and revealing a new self.

Those snapping photos of the 28-year-old — amid the distressing weight of her lyrics — were entangled in black snakes.

The final shot shows Megan self-assured with a large snake draped across her body and slithering to its nest filled with eggs–one of which cracks before the video ends. Hopefully, this represents a healthy rebirth.

Megan provided context around the symbolism of the cobras.

“Cobras exemplify courage and self-reliance. They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their threats. Emulating the cobra helps one be more confident in the person they are within,” the visual states.





