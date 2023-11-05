MadameNoire Featured Video

A Chicago man is facing attempted murder and other charges after shooting an Illinois State police officer on Oct. 24, two days after he reportedly murdered his ex-girlfriend.

According to an ISP report, ISP Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green pulled 37-year-old Cristobal Santana over to conduct a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield on Oct. 24 at 10:47 p.m.

The traffic video showed Chapman-Green on the passenger side doing his business. About a minute after Chapman-Green approached the car, Santana departed the driver’s side, attempting to conceal his weapon. Chapman-Green immediately backed from the car, drawing his gun as the 37-year-old suspect fired multiple shots. Both engaged in rapid gunfire, but two of Santana’s bullets hit both of Chapman-Green’s legs.

Santana pursued after Chapman-Green, eventually catching up to him and beating him repeatedly with his gun. The state police officer sustained a skull fracture, brain bleed, and facial fractures. The suspect drove off, leaving the scene. Police ultimately found Santana and brought him into custody around 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 25. He was then taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to the Sangamon County Jail, the suspect is still in the hospital, as well as the brave ISP trooper.

“By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens, and too often, that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face. We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble but

dangerous work.”

The 37-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated use of a weapon.

According to ABC 7, state police are looking at Santana as a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Adrianna Lopez, 37.

Lopez was killed Sunday night outside her home months after the two broke up. Her family stated that Santana had previously been violent towards her and alleged Santana waited for her the day she died.

According to the family, Lopez returned home with a male friend around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Ave. Gunshots emerged from an SUV, hitting Lopez over ten times. Police transported her to Christ Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

Lopez worked as a special education educator at Nathan S. Davis Elementary School for about three years.