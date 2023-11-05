MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Lauren London will receive $5.6 million on behalf of her son, who she had with late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Radar Online reported. Lauren’s son, Kross, is his youngest child.

A judge granted Nipsey’s family control over his estate in September after his 2019 murder. However, his children Emani, 14, and Kross, 7, are the beneficiaries. Appointed control over the rapper’s finances, Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, inspected the “Ocean Views” rapper’s funds and eventually submitted the accounting report.

The rapper’s other businesses and companies totaled the assets to $11,355,596.64.

Emani and Kross will split the estate funds 50-50. Sam suggested Kross receive an additional $113,000 to balance the funds spent towards Emani’s health, education, and other expenses.

Sam also requested the court’s permission to pay the lawyers who worked on the case $130,000.

Since Emani and Kross are under 18, their guardians control their inheritance. Lauren holds her son’s inherited funds and will split the Marathon Clothing Company 50-50.

The deceased emcee’s finances showed the estate’s worth sat around $11 million. Additionally, his estate reportedly had multiple bank accounts totaling $5,977,092.

Furthermore, Nipsey had a $17,000 Chevy Suburban, a $2.4 million stake in All Money Inc., a stake in Marathon Studios, a $606,000 stake in The Marathon Touring, a $271,000 stake in Marathon Clothing Inc., and a $913,000 trademark.

Nipsey’s family governs Emani’s inheritance since they gained custody of her in October 2023.

Nipsey had Emani with ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster, but a court granted his family guardianship mid-October after they claimed the mother’s alleged drug abuse made her unsuitable to care for the teen.

The court also granted them authority to make sound investments with the teen’s money.

Tanisha originally agreed to the rapper’s family having custody in 2019 due to her inadequate financial situation. In 2021, she petitioned for custody, claiming the family wasn’t financially literate enough to manage Emani’s inheritance. She also expressed concerns that the family’s “disdain” for her would “impact the ability of [the family] to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the estate of Emani.”

She added that the family abused their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

While Nipsey’s family has guardianship and control over Emani’s inheritance, the judge allowed the mother of the 14-year-old to pick her up from school two days a week and granted her over two hours of recreational time with her child.

The judge prohibited the adult parties in the custody battle from speaking ill of each other in the child’s presence.