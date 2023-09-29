MadameNoire Featured Video

Nipsey Hussle’s ex, Tanisha Foster, has been awarded several legal wins regarding visitation rights with their 14-year-old daughter Emani.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a judge granted Tanisha the ability to pick up the teenager after school two days a week. The case’s Los Angeles-based presiding official also issued the mother over two hours of recreational time with her daughter, but it’s unspecified if that’s also on a weekly basis.

Amid the heated legal battle between Tanisha and Nispey’s family, the judge ruled at the recent hearing that all adult parties are prohibited from negatively speaking about the other, directly or indirectly, to the child.

“Each party must also not permit anyone else to make such remarks in the child’s presence,” the judge added.

Earlier this month, the legal system reportedly held a hearing between Tanisha and Sam Asghedom — Nipsey’s brother and Emani’s guardian since the rapper’s March 2019 murder.

Tanisha’s lawyer allegedly outlined that at some point in the legal battle, the mother agreed to the Asghedom family’s guardianship of the child. The attorney claimed their client didn’t want Emani’s standard of living to drastically change due to her mother’s personal “financial limitations.”

Amid their nasty back-and-forth, Tanisha accused the Asghedom family of withholding the teen, mischaracterizing her, and misusing their “financial position and influence.” On the flip side, the rapper’s mother and brother claimed Tanisha was an incompetent parent who struggled with substance abuse and put the child in danger.

Tanisha painted a different picture of her and Emani’s relationship in a legal petition she filed in November 2022.

“I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.” “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when she and I are going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

In May 2019, Tanisha reportedly burst into tears when she saw then-10-year-old Emani at a court hearing. The child had been under the guardianship of Nispey’s sister, Samantha Asghedom, and the distraught mother claimed she hadn’t seen her daughter in months.

Later that year, Tanisha accused the Asghedom family of kicking her out of the apartment Nipsey put her in — leaving her “to depend on the goodwill of family and friends for [her] food, clothing, shelter and transportation.”

The judge is set to rule on the future of Emani’s guardianship in October.

Nipsey’s murderer, Eric Holder Jr., was sentenced to 60 years in prison in February.

