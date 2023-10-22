MadameNoire Featured Video

Nipsey Hussle’s family has reportedly been awarded complete control over the hefty inheritance and estate of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a judge recently ruled that Nipsey’s mother, Angelique Smith, his brother, Sam Asghedom, and sister, Samantha Smith, will act as co-guardians to protect the 14-year-old’s finances and her inheritance that is reportedly worth over $2 million.

The victory comes after a year-long estate battle against the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster — who is Emani’s mother. She objected to the family’s 2021 petition to gain control of the teen’s inheritance and estate. According to Radar Online, “the court vacated the scheduled November 17 trial date” that both parties were expected to attend. It’s unclear if a ruling on Emani’s custody was made. After Nipsey’s tragic death in 2019, his family was appointed physical custody of young Emani. They claimed Foster was unfit to care for the teen due to her alleged substance abuse issues.

In 2021, the family filed a petition to take control of Emani’s estate to protect her inheritance and make investments with her money. Foster asked the court to deny the petition. She also requested that the court make her the sole guardian of Emani’s estate and regain custody. In her petition, Foster argued that the family did not have the financial background or education to oversee Emani’s inheritance and make sound investments.

She also alleged that the late rapper’s family “demonstrated a disdain for” her in “favor of Lauren London” and “such attitude may impact the ability of the [family] to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the estate of Emani.”

London has a son named Kross with the late rapper. Emani and the actress’ son are listed as beneficiaries of Nipsey’s estate, reportedly valued at $4 million.

As MadameNoire previously reported, Foster landed a small victory in court in September when a Los Angeles judge extended the matriarch’s visitation rights. She was granted the ability to pick up her daughter after school two days a week and was awarded over two hours of recreational time with the youngster. At the hearing, the judge ruled that Foster and Nipsey’s family were prohibited from speaking negatively about each other.

The outcast mother claimed she entered a custody agreement upon Nipsey’s death in 2019 due to her “financial limitations.” She thought the family would do what was in the “best interest” of her daughter. Instead, she claimed they used their “collective financial power and influence” to control Emani and withhold financial support.

RELATED CONTENT: Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Teen Daughter Grieves The Rapper On Instagram