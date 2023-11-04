MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock has taken more steps to suggest that she’s pregnant with a second child fathered by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Blueface.

In a post on Instagram Nov. 1, the “Vibe” musician sat up on The Jason Lee Show and told the Hollywood Unlocked CEO that she and Blueface had unprotected sex six weeks postpartum from the birth of their first child, Chrisean Jr., in early September. The messy timeline of the couple’s sexual rekindling would place their sexcapade sometime in mid-October, shortly before the “Thotiana” rapper proposed to Jaidyn Alexis. The latter has been Blueface’s more long-term on-again, off-again lover, and they share two young children.

Even more messily, Jason pointed out that Chrisean and Blueface’s recent sex romp must have occurred after the male rapper and Jaidyn sat down for their own interview with him. Notably, the latter episode of The Jason Lee Show premiered on YouTube Oct. 18, but it’s unclear when Blueface and Jaidyn filmed.

Chrisean told Jason that she was “scared” to sleep with her child’s father because she was still bleeding postpartum.

In another clip shared to YouTube Oct. 28, she relayed the myth that she’s more fertile because she just had a baby. Mind you, Clearblue [yes, the pregnancy test company] notes that there’s “no scientific evidence” backing up that a post-baby fertility boost is real.

Surprisingly, Chrisean was unfazed by the possibility she might actually be pregnant by a person who gave her so much stress and heartbreak during her first pregnancy.

She said, “Oh, he’s just a sperm donor, I just want babies. I want 12 kids.”

Her latest revelation comes after she implied in a Fashion Nova interview that she’s pregnant with her second child.

In a clip posted on the fast fashion brand’s Instagram page Oct. 27, the 23-year-old said, “I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew I wanted 12 kids. So one down, one on the way and 10 to go.”

Chrisean hopped on X to discuss her sexual wrongdoings with her 1.8 million followers Oct. 29.

The musician said she needed to self-reflect after once again sleeping and engaging with a man who rarely even claims the child they already have. She acknowledged that it was immature, selfish and disrespectful to both herself and Chrisean Jr.

The X rant noted that Blueface was still testing her to see if she’d respond to his sexual advances. Chrisean said she needed a real man in her life but claimed it was hard to let go of Blueface because the two have a “soul tie.”

There’s no word yet on whether Jaidyn is moving forward with her engagement to the MILF Music label founder.

