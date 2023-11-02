MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara shut down Halloween as the iconic Janet Jackson this year.

On Oct. 31, the “1,2, Step” crooner sent Instagram into a tizzy when she posted a photo carousel of herself donning an ensemble similar to the one Janet wore in her “Together Again” music video.

Ciara, 38, perfectly captured the iconic look, from Jackson’s curly hairstyle and green cargo pants to her golden nose ring and long crystal embroidered earrings. The songstress even replicated Jackson’s subtle and natural-looking makeup and the distinct details of the video.

One picture captured the singer sitting next to an eagle, a scene that was also featured in the visual for “Together Again.”

The gorgeous singer’s massive baby bump beamed in the fun Halloween costume as she held up prayer hands and smized at the camera.

Keeping in line with the Halloween spirit, Ciara followed up her slideshow with a video in which she danced to Jackson’s popular tune.

Fans sent the comments section up for the hot celeb who is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

“Bodied this ishhhh,” one user wrote.

Another fan commented, “Sis this is perfection!”

A third person chimed in, “You know you’ve nailed it when you have to double-check who is who.”

A fourth fan opined, “A legend dressing up as another legend, we love to see it.”

This isn’t the first time that CiCi has channeled her inner Janet for Halloween.

In 2020, the star recreated the leather dominatrix gown the “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker rocked in her music video for “What’s It Gonna Be!?” featuring Busta Rhymes. Her hubby Russell Wilson joined in on the fun and pulled off Busta’s futuristic look from the 1998 visual as they got close and a little flirty in their Halloween costumes.

Ciara has been at the center of some incredible viral moments on social media as of late.

Before her legendary Halloween costume went viral, the pregnant singer took to Instagram and demolished Tyla’s “Water” challenge on Oct. 28.

With her burgeoning baby bump on full display, the star danced to Tyla’s hit song in a sexy, plaid schoolgirl miniskirt, white tank and furry boots. At one point in the challenge, Ciara grabbed a water bottle and spritzed her back as she twerked and bounced to the amapiano smash.

Pregnant CiCi is just a whole vibe! We love to see sis living her best life.

What do you think she’ll be for Halloween next year?

