Who said spooky and sexy can’t coexist? Actress La La Anthony made that happen with her titillating Freddy Krueger costume, inspired by the 1984 cult classic horror flick Nightmare on Elm Street.

The Baggage Claim actress blessed her Instagram followers with seven slides of bliss on Oct. 31, flaunting her exquisite Krueger costume designed by celebrity fashion designer Kemi Omoyosi.

La La’s sexy rendition of Krueger’s eminent garb comprised a red and green corset with a matching shrug top, a red wig, a brown fedora, black knee-high boots and Krueger’s four-fingered blade glove.

Makeup artist Lionel Lashad glammed up one half of the actress’s face while @gothamfx bodied the distorted and singed effect on the other.

The photoshoot merged the beauty of fall with a horror element by incorporating colorful leaves and carefully placed skull heads in the background.

“A beautiful nightmare,” La La captioned the post with the knife emoji.

The same day, she posted a reel of her makeup process while lip-synching a chilling rendition of “One, Two, Freddy’s Coming For You.”

La La’s comments section under both posts went up, with celebrity friends and followers hyping the Brooklyn native.

“This Freddie too sexy,” Cardi B wrote.

“DOPE LA!!!” Kelly Rowland said.

“Now LaLa, you know you’re the baddest Freddy out here. Nigga going [to] go to sleep on purpose just to see you.”

“This [fire], but I watched with the sound off after I heard the song, I’m home alone, La La.”

“Not just Freddy, sis…Freddy with cleavage. Gon’ kill it, LA!”

“One thing about La La, she ALWAYS EATS on Halloween.”

“Scaring me in the daytime is CRAZY…I’m reporting this.”

“IF this is Freddy in 2023, put me in a coma. I’m not waking up, dammit.”

“Yes, ma’am. La La did that! This can spin off into a damn movie!”

La La is known for her lavish Halloween costumes. Last year, the 41-year-old channeled a carnival theme for Halloween in 2022, dressing up as a masquerader at carnival (or mas), a West Indian tradition. She donned purple, pink and blue feathers, jewels, fishnet stockings and a lilac bejeweled bikini.

Her reasoning, according to the caption, was that she had never been to a carnival, so she brought one to herself.