Ciara candidly spoke about knowing it was time to leave her toxic relationship with her ex-fiance, Future.

The Grammy winner chatted about her 2014 breakup with the rapper on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which dropped Oct. 4.

The 37-year-old multitalented performer told host Alex Cooper that she experienced a full-body feeling when she knew things between her and Future had run its toxic course.

“When you know you’re supposed to make a super defined decision in your life, you know it from your head to you feet, and your feet to your head. In your soul and in your body, you know it,” Ciara explained.

“It’s almost like your tastebuds change,” she continued. “You’ve got to also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself. Like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change, but what does that mean?”

The “Level Up” singer shared that one of the things she reevaluated while considering her breakup with Future was her role as a mother. In May 2014, the singer welcomed her first child — and the rapper’s son — Future Zihir.

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me. It’s no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life,” Ciara stated. “So what am I doing? How am I thinking that through?”

Quite bluntly, the singer noted that another way she knew she was done dating Future was when she became exasperated with their toxic relationship.

“When you tired, you tired!” she said with a laugh. “We get tired, and we don’t want to be tired all the time. I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full… don’t let nobody waste your time.”

Ciara and Future started dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013.

Their split came three months postpartum for Ciara, and the singer has been open about how heartbreaking it was. At the time, rumors swirled that the “Wait For U” rapper cheated on his then-fiancée.

Elsewhere in the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ciara discussed her nearly 20 years in the music industry, the relationship red flags she spots, and, of course, her husband Russell Wilson. The singer and the Denver Broncos quarterback share two children — daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3.

The couple announced that they were expecting their third child earlier this year.