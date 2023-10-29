MadameNoire Featured Video

Weeks after the celebrity husband and wife shut down infidelity rumors, some Instagram users still suspect that Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s marriage is on the rocks.

The skeptical netizens chattered about the couple’s status and Steve’s well-being in the comments of an Instagram post the radio personality shared Oct. 23. More comments complimented the Family Feud host on his trimmed-down appearance and the crisp, fashionable suit he wore to TheGrio Awards. Steve posted a photo of himself in his dapper attire and a video. The latter upload captured him, Marjorie, Lori Harvey and Wynston Harvey posing for cameras at the event.

The family’s looks at TheGrio Awards — styled by Elly Karamoh — include various plays on formal suits. The stylist shared that Steve received the Television Icon Award at the ceremony.

The comments alluding to trouble in Steve’s marriage come after a slew of rumors and messiness surrounding him and his wife.

Global Grind reported in late August that accusations of Marjorie’s infidelity to the Family Feud host with his bodyguard and personal chef.

Steve briefly shut down the nasty chatter about his marriage at InvestFest in Atlanta Aug. 27. Meanwhile, Marjorie combatted her name and marriage being dragged through the mud in an Instagram post shared that day. Her upload included a Bible verse underneath the title, “How to Handle Being Lied About.”

Her lengthy caption said she and her husband usually didn’t bother addressing the “foolishness and lies” spread about them.

In September, Shirley Strawberry apologized for what she said about Steve and Marjorie in a leaked jailhouse phone call to her now-estranged husband, Ernesto Williams. Shirley vented to her locked-up husband about Steve beings “scared” of Marjorie. The Strawberry Letter host also implied that Marjorie seemed standoffish anytime Steve invited her and his other employees to the couple’s home.

Steve and Marjorie got married in 2007. Their blended family includes a total of seven kids.

The comedian and longtime radio host had twins Brandi and Karli Harvey, 41, with his ex-wife Marcia Harvey. The former couple also shares Broderick Harvey, 32.

Steve had Wynston, 26, with his second previous spouse, Mary Shackelford.

Marjorie welcomed her three children, Morgan, 38, Lori, 26, and Jason, 32, in a previous relationship. Steve adopted all her kids — and the trio share the host’s last name.

