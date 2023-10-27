MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Sha’Carri Richardson. The decorated sprinter will have a track at a Dallas stadium named in her honor.

On Oct. 19, the Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename the track at Jesse Owens Athletic Complex’s John Kincaide Stadium after the world-famous runner, according to Olympics.com.

John Kincaide Stadium’s track will officially be renamed to Sha’Carri Richardson Track, the Dallas School Board District website notes.

Richardson, a three-time world medalist, became the world’s fastest woman in August when she won the 100-meter dash in 10.65 seconds while competing at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

On X (formerly Twitter), the famous sprinter said she was “literally speechless” when she received the huge honor.

“This means so much. If you are from the city, you know the stadium is rooted in memories,” the 23-year-old star added.

Richardson, known for her confidence and impeccable style on the track, is a native of South Dallas. Raised by her grandmother and aunt in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of the city, the world champion primed her incredible sprinting skills at Carter High School where she made history as an eight-time state champion. Carter High School is located a mile from where her honorary stadium stands today.

According to the Dallas School District website, Richardson made history at the University Interscholastic League after she completed the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.28 seconds.

The confident sprinter went on to land a victory in the U.S. Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics after she won the 100-meter title at 16. In 2017, Richardson scored first place during the Pan American U20 Championships, a biennial track and field event for exceptional junior athletes.

Richardson made an impressive mark at Louisiana State University.

As a student-athlete at LSU, the shining star earned an impressive timing of 10.75 while blazing through the 100-meter dash. She became one of the top 10 fastest women in history at 19.

Now, Richardson is being considered for the 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year Award and the World Championships Track Performer Award. If she wins, the 5-foot-5 runner will receive both accolades from the USA Track & Field during the 2023 Night of Legends ceremony on Dec. 2, in Orlando, Florida.

Presented annually since 1981, the prestigious award ceremony pays tribute to outstanding male and female athletes. Winners are selected “through a combination of fan and media votes,” according to the USA Track & Field website.

Congrats to Sha’Carri Richardson!

