A Los Angeles County judge granted rapper Big Sean and his lover Jhené Aiko a five-year restraining order against a stalker who allegedly broke into their residence, the Blast reported.

The judge initially denied the restraining order request but approved it after hearing the evidence. The order expires Oct. 24, 2028.

Aiko, 35, filed the restraining order in a Los Angeles court Aug. 21, against 29-year-old Ian Craig Lees.

She claimed Lees, with whom she has never met and has no relation, attempted to contact her numerous times and consistently attended many of her concerts and events.

But the final straw for the “Stay Ready” hitmaker was when Lees broke into the home she shares with her 15-year-old daughter, Namiko; her baby boy, Noah, who she birthed Nov. 8, 2022; and her boyfriend, Big Sean (real name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson).

According to TMZ, Lees breached Aiko’s gated community’s security post and fought off the residential security before accessing the entertainer’s Pacific Palisades home.

The restraining order prevents Lees from coming within 100 years of Aiko and her family.

Lees’ Facebook page is quite unnerving, comprising a few photos of Aiko and Noah. On Aug. 2, he posted a blacked-out video of what sounded like him running.

Aiko’s car was broken into and stolen outside a Los Angeles noodle house.

MadameNoire reported in March that the Los Angeles native had her 2020 Range Rover stolen while eating dinner with her family at LA’s Tasty Noodle House.

Aiko gave the valet the key to her Range Rover to park it. While inside the restaurant, Aiko noticed someone driving her car but dismissed it because she assumed an attendant was moving it to a different parking space.

However, the thief managed to vacate the premises in Aiko’s vehicle because she had a spare key inside.

The incident happened four months after Aiko gave birth to her son, and the thief’s identity still hasn’t been revealed.

The “None of Your Concern” singer and Big Sean welcomed their first child in November 2022.

In July 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Four months later, the two took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son, Noah, who came into the world Nov. 8, 2022.

“After 24 hours of Labor, a Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” the “Bounce Back” rapper wrote on Instagram. “Happy, healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you, Son. Noah.”