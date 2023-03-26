MadameNoire Featured Video

Jhene Aiko apparently witnessed a thief take off with her vehicle last weekend. TMZ reported the incident went down when the singer went out to dinner with her family at L.A.’s Tasty Noodle House.

At around 8:30 pm Saturday, she gave the valet her keys to her 2020 Range Rover, then went inside to eat. According to TMZ, Aiko spotted someone driving off with the vehicle, but she assumed it was the valet moving the car to another spot.

The thief was able to take off with the car because a spare key was inside. Jhene Aiko’s car was never returned, and the theft remains under investigation by LAPD.

Aiko, 35, recently celebrated her birthday on March 16. While the star has not commented publicly about her stolen car, she just released Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds with Green Noise.

The album is described as “soothing R&B sleep music for you and your baby”. Back in November, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child together, who they named Noah Hasani.