A former Basketball Wives star is facing some serious prison time. Brittish Cierrah Williams was indicted on charges including five felony charges of misuse of a social security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft, STL Post-Dispatch reported. Williams was arrested on Oct. 7 and pled not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Williams began committing fraud back in 2017 when she started using fake social security numbers to open accounts and apply and secure loans. In 2018, she opened three bank accounts under three different business names and would deposit fraudulent checks into those accounts and quickly withdrew them before the bank caught on. Legal documents also listed dates that she deposited “checks from legitimate bank accounts, paid to the order of Defendant or one of Defendant’s businesses, without the

knowledge or consent of the account owners.” From May to July of 2019, she deposited checks in the amounts of $4,500, $4,800, $4,850.33 and $4,728. The former reality star also used fake names and social security numbers to claim extra dependents, who she listed as a niece and nephew, on her taxes in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

If you don’t remember Williams, she starred on Basketball Wives LA during season three when she was engaged to overseas basketball player Lorenzo Gordon.

Williams’ lawyer Jason Korner claims that she is innocent and said she is being “targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

Williams hasn’t directly addressed the allegations against her but she did post the lyrics from Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” on her Instagram story where he raps about trying to beat a case in federal court. The lyrics she posted included “You ever been inside a federal court room?/N**** you ever went to trial and fought for your life?/Bein’ broke did somethin’ to my spirit.”