Brittany Renner and Brooke Bailey almost traded blows on the latest episode of Basketball Wives LA after the former tossed a drink at the latter.

On the explosive episode, which aired Oct. 23, tension sparked between Bailey and Renner when the cast encountered a brain fart trying to pronounce the name of Clayanna Warthen, a newcomer to the drama-filled series.

Bailey, 36, claimed that the ladies were unclear on how to pronounce Clayanna’s name because they “didn’t know” her quite yet.

“We need to get to know you better,” the former model said.

Doubling down on her castmates’ sentiment, series veteran Jennifer Williams seemed puzzled about how Clayanna made her way into the ladies’ friend circle.

“We didn’t know whose friend you were; you just came around, and we didn’t know from where.”

Warthen has close ties to the NBA. The former video vixen shares a child with retired basketball star Andre Iguodala.

Hoping to provide a little clarity to the cast, Clayanna said she had “interaction” with show veterans Shaunie, Jackie and Evelyn, but the answer wasn’t enough for some of the group.

“We do need to know where you came from,” Brooke said before Renner swiftly injected, defending Clayanna.

“People got their own name. I’m going to stand on my own name,” the mother of one shouted, visibly agitated by Bailey and Williams’ prying.

“People stand on their own name on all 10.”

Upset by the 31-year-old social media star’s reaction, Bailey stood up and called out the former for being “out of pocket.”

“You’re drunk, and you’re sloppy,” the model lashed out.

“I wanna talk to your surgeon then,” Renner clapped back.

Instead of walking away, Bailey continued to throw more verbal insults at Renner.

“You got sloppy titties. You need a fucking surgeon,” she barked, prompting the 31-year-old star to defend her natural body, but more shade ensued.

“You’re shaped like a little boy, and you’re a whore,” Bailey screamed with rage before Renner tossed an entire drink at the reality TV star’s face.

During a confessional, Bailey told fans that her emotions have been intense since losing her daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, in 2022. Her 25-year-old daughter died due to injuries resulting from a tragic car accident.

“I have terrible anxiety from the death of my daughter, and all I can see is red,” the grieving matriarch said.

“I don’t know why she and I ended up in that situation. All that I know is that I am focused on getting my lick back.”

After the show, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts about the heated spat. Some fans sided with Renner for defending Clayanna against Bailey and the gang’s “catty” and “childish” behavior. Netizens in favor of Bailey claimed Renner was “doing the most” to defend Clayanna and that her reaction was “unnecessary.”

Read some of the reactions below.

