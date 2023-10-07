MadameNoire Featured Video

Basketball Wives fans are seemingly over the show’s OGs.

Instagram users shared their opinions about the longstanding series and its cast underneath a post promoting the Oct. 2 special, Basketball Wives: All-Star Moments, hosted by Shaunie Henderson and Evelyn Lozada.

The Instagram post featured quotes from both longtime cast members that seemingly rubbed netizens the wrong way. Shaunie, the executive producer on all the series’ franchises, said, “One of the purposes of the show was to highlight our bond and our sisterhood. That type of camaraderie or friendship was important to me.”

“It feels really good to be back. I think the break was much needed,” added Evelyn, who’s been on and off the show for years.

RELATED CONTENT: “Malaysia Pargo’s Mental Health Comes First; She’s ‘Permanently’ Saying Goodbye To ‘Basketball Wives'”

Instagram users countered the women’s quotes about the show’s “sisterhood” and that its return was positive.

Several thought the statements were particularly rich coming from Shaunie and Evelyn — who’ve both been caught up in relatively recent cast conflicts.

“What sisterhood?” “Sisterhood. That’s a joke. You and Evelyn bullied everyone.” “This show needs to be canceled. There is no camaraderie here. And you are entertaining the stereotype of women of color to appease the entertainment of others.” “Bond and sisterhood my ass! 😂 There is the ‘mean’ girls then the rest!” “We collectively feel this is BOGUS Shaunie 😏.” “You both were the ultimate mean girls.”

Courtesy of VH1, Monday nights now air new episodes of Basketball Wives: LA and the new series, Basketball Wives: Orlando .

The former series is in its 11th season and showcases the TV return of Evelyn, Shaunie, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Brooke Bailey. New castmates on the show’s roster include Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth and Clayanna Warthen.

Season 10 debuted its last episode in May.

“Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings – but will they throw them a lifeline or shade?” said a press release about Season 11. “With the fate of the sisterhood hanging in the balance, the new ladies are out to prove that they’re not to be underestimated.”

Basketball Wives: Orlando stars Meghan James and a variety of fresh faces.

The fierce and fabulous group of newbies includes Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Mehgan James, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown and Nikki Nicole.

RELATED CONTENT: “Take A Look At The New Cast Of ‘Basketball Wives: Orlando,’ Set To Premiere This Fall On VH1”