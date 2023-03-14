MadameNoire Featured Video

The mother of Nipsey Hussle’s eldest child is still grieving the late rapper’s loss.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Hussle’s untimely death, Tanisha Foster took to Instagram March 13 to open up about how she deeply misses his presence in her life.

“I miss my child’s father. I wish he was here to see my accomplishments,” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “You guys are fans of my child’s father and when I post him it’s a problem. It’s almost four years of him being gone, so just think how I feel. I met him in my teens and he been my roll dog ever since. I spoke with him 30 min b4 his death. I was one of the last persons he spoke with. I wish I was there, I would have took those bullets.”

Nipsey Hussle’s Children

Tanisha Foster is legally battling to gain custody of her and Nipsey’s teenage daughter. The child’s legal guardian is currently Sam Asghedom, the rapper’s brother and estate executor. Ashghedom became the child’s legal guardian shortly after the rapper’s murder in 2019.

The “Hussle & Motivate” rapper’s family and Foster have yet to reach an amicable custody agreement. A Los Angeles Court Superior Judge has set a trial date for April 27.

The Grammy-nominated rapper also has a young son with actress Lauren London.

In February, a Los Angeles court gave long-awaited justice to the rapper’s family and fans. Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II sentenced Eric R. Holder to serve 50 years to life for the murder of Nipsey Hussle, according to NPR. Holder also received a 10-year sentence for shooting two other people on the day of Hussle’s murder.

