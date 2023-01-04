MadameNoire Featured Video

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has broken her silence via her divorce lawyer. In a statement, lawyer Stephanie Lehman said that Fiebig is focused on quickly divorcing Holmes. She added that she has been appalled by the way he has been flaunting his affair since it was exposed. Lehman told Daily Mail:

During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.

After Holmes’ affair with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach was uncovered, they were seen celebrating the holidays in Miami. They have both been suspended from their roles on the show since their affair made headlines.

Holmes and Fiebig met in 2009 and married in 2010. They welcomed their only child in 2013. Robach is also married to Andrew Shue, whom she married in 2010 as well. While they have been outed as having an affair, a source told People that Robach and Holmes began dating after they separated from their spouses.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

The insider added, “She’s got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything.”