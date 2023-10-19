MadameNoire Featured Video

X users want to know if Naomi Osaka’s cryptic tweets allude to the revelation of her and rapper Cordae’s split.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion shared a seemingly lonely tweet on Oct. 17 that has now been seen by over 1.5 million people on X. The athlete shared with fellow netizens that she longed for someone to watch the sunset with her.

In the replies, X users asked if the tennis champion’s post was her way of “soft-launching” her debut back into the dating streets after being in a relationship for several years. People blatantly wanted to know if she and Cordae had split.

Meanwhile, other netizens kindly offered to be Naomi’s sunset-watching companion.

Naomi didn’t address any speculation regarding whether she and Cordae ended their relationship. That said, her Oct. 17 tweet came after one shared Sep. 27 that read, “The art of loving yourself.”

According to People, the new mother and the rapper welcomed their first child together–a baby girl–in July.

At a concert on July 8, the Grammy -nominated rapper proudly announced his daughter’s birth to a venue of fans. He also casually revealed the baby girl’s name for the first time.

“I love y’all forever for that. Y’all a part of my family. And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago. So I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl. Shai, I love you; I’m going back home.”

He and Naomi had their pink and purple-decorated baby shower in June. It warmly said, “A little princess is on the way” on a cute photo display at the event.

Naomi said that she looked forward to eventually returning to tennis and having her child watch her play when she revealed her pregnancy in January .

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha.”

“I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually,” the 26-year-old noted.

The couple’s romance has been in the public eye since 2019.

Interestingly, Cordae, 26, revealed in a February 2021 feature that he and the tennis star were together for about a year before their relationship made headlines.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

