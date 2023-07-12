MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s princess has arrived. Cordae, 25, announced the birth of his daughter at the Calgary Stampede in Canada on July 8.

While on stage performing, the rapper, born Cordae Amari Dunston, told the audience in Canada, “I love y’all forever for that. Y’all a part of my family. And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago. So, I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl. Shai, I love you; I’m going back home.”

The crowd roared with excitement at the North Carolina native’s announcement.

Naomi, 25, first revealed their baby’s gender during her elaborate shower in June. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion looked adorable in a cropped Nike shirt and creme cargo pants as she stood in front of a sign surrounded by pink and lilac balloons and lush flowers that read, “A Little Princess Is On The Way.”

In January, Naomi announced that she was taking a break from tennis due to her pregnancy. She shared the news with fans with a lengthy message on social media.

“The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted. Every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” the 25-year-old athlete expressed. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha.”

“I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually,” she added.

Cordae and Naomi started dating in 2019. Congratulations on the birth of the little princess! We can’t wait to see her.