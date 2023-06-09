MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are infuriated after Azealia Banks’ distasteful comments following the death of DC Young Fly’s girlfriend, Jacky Oh.

The “212” artist took to her Instagram Stories June 7 and spoke disparagingly about the late mother of three. The rapper made the hurtful and inappropriate comments as she drudged up her past beef with the popular male comic. Banks referenced her 2018 guest appearance on Wild ‘N Out, wherein DC roasted her to tears.

“Damn, DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin. Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end. I won. I’m happy I cried and moved on. That [Jacky Oh] girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself.”

“And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks… ugly on national television while a bunch of Black people laughed,” the rapper added.

Elsewhere in her post, Banks pointed out that Jacky Oh died at the age of 32 on May 3, 2023 — the rapper’s birthday.

“You niggas are going to learn to stop fucking with me,” the musician noted.

Twitter users chastised Banks for her extremely uncompassionate and alarming posts.

Several online users were disturbed by how the artist seemingly suggested that Jacky Oh’s death was karmic restoration for the hurt DC caused her.

One user reminded their online peers that Banks is a proud practicer of witchcraft. The Twitter user referenced when the “Liquorice” performer made a sacrifice on Instagram Live. They said, “Maybe the chicken blood works.”

Others emphasized that the internalization of Jacky Oh’s death as a win is “sick” — especially considering the latter’s loved ones now grieve her as a wife and mother.

Both Banks and DC exchanged comedic blows during her time on the Wild ‘N Out stage.

When the male comic called her “ugly,” Banks swiftly took the mic and deemed his jab as “anti-Black.”

The “Treasure Island” artist detailed her side of the story on Instagram shortly after the episode was filmed.

“I did Wild ‘N Out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course …. cry baby cried,” she penned, according to Billboard. “Some little scrawny Black Atlanta twink was prepared for me. They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles, (not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home.”





Play



DC posted a lengthy tribute to his late partner on Instagram June 9.

The comedian posted several photos of the couple together and with their beautiful children. He called Jackie Oh “the greatest mother” and a “beautiful” soul.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad. But every hour I’m reminded of [reality], so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢,” his tribute began.

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾. They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Jacky Oh died May 31 after she traveled to Miami for a “mommy makeover” surgery. Read more about her untimely and tragic death below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ms Jacky Oh Passes Away Following ‘Mommy Makeover’ In Miami, Alleged Surgeon Had Poor Reviews Online”