Whoopi Goldberg uses an unusual method to protect her mental health. During an interview with Page Six at Bring Change to Mind’s 11th annual Revels & Revelations Gala on Oct. 9, the actress revealed that she tries to have a good “laugh and pee” when she’s feeling down.

The 67-year-old veteran entertainer admitted that she pees herself often now due to being of “a certain age” – especially when she’s “having too much fun.”

Goldberg isn’t ashamed of her loss of bladder control. The Hollywood veteran told Page Six that whenever she accidentally tinkles, she acknowledges the blunder and says, “‘Oops, gotta go!’”

According to the EGOT winner, her uncontrollable peeing and laughter have happened “a lot” within the last year.

Goldberg’s condition is known as urine incontinence or involuntary leakage of urine, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.

There are three common forms of the condition:

Stress urinary incontinence can cause urine to leak from the bladder when coughing, laughing, sneezing or physical movement.

Urge incontinence occurs when an individual has a sudden urge to urinate that may be difficult to stop. People with an overactive bladder can show signs of urge incontinence.

Mixed incontinence is when an individual experiences symptoms of stress and urge incontinence.

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, the condition “affects 50% of adult women” in the United States and can increase with age.

A 2018 study conducted by The National Poll on Healthy Aging found that women over the age of 50 have experienced forms of urinary incontinence at some point in their adult life. According to the poll, 43% of those woman were between the ages of 50 and 64. Around 51% were among those aged 65 and 80.

This isn’t the Ghost star’s first bout with controlling her bodily functions, and it’s not just her bladder that cuts loose. Goldberg has also been known to pass gas on camera.

On Monday, Goldberg and a slew of celebs attended the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations fundraiser, which aims to “end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.”

Amy Schumer, Wayne Brady and Reba McEntire were some of the stars who participated in the annual fundraiser.

In 2010, actress and activist Glenn Close co-founded the nonprofit after her sister, Jessie Close, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The initiative was also created to honor Close’s nephew, Calen Pick, who struggles with schizoaffective disorder – a mental health condition that exhibits symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorders like depression or mania, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This year, actor Ryan Reynolds was honored with the nonprofit’s esteemed Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, which was presented by the late actor’s children, Zak and Zelda. Goldberg was a recipient of the award in 2018. Before the event, the actress stopped to pose on the red carpet with Zak and Zelda. Goldberg was a close friend of Williams, whose death was ruled a suicide in August 2014.

“I watched them growing up,” Goldberg told Page Six of reuniting with Williams’ children.

“It’s hard when people have gone, and then you see the lights that they left behind. It’s kind of wonderful.”

While chatting with her co-hosts on The View on Oct. 10, the 67-year-old star spoke about the importance of attending and supporting the annual gala.

“We’re all going through it. You can pretend that you’re not, but this is not easy. These days that we are going through are not easy,” Goldberg said as she, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin conducted a segment in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“Checking on your mental health is really important.”

