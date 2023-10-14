MadameNoire Featured Video

Jeannie Mai is finally speaking out about her pending divorce from Jeezy.

On Oct. 13, the 44-year-old talk show host maappearedn Sherri, where she gave fans an update on life amid her divorce from the rapper-turned-entrepreneur.

“It takes every day to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts,” Mai told host Sherri Shepherd when asked how she had been holding up since her husband of two years filed for divorce in September.

“One thing I know is when you give God your pain, he will give you his power.”

Play

Resonating with Mai’s pain, Shepherd, 56, said she went through an emotional roller coaster during her divorce with her ex-husband, Jeffery Tarpley. With support from her son, Jeffery Jr., she healed from the dark period.

“You go through stuff like this, and you look at your child, and you go, ‘Thank you for this gift because I needed this gift right now.”

Mai, who almost cried during the interview, said Monaco, 22 months, has been her “North Star” since the divorce.

“I can definitely tell you that; I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her because today, I’m able to look at her, and I can say, what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything,” The Real alum told Sherri.

“So I’m so thankful to be a mom, and I’m thankful to have her.”

Before her appearance Friday, Mai returned to social media after a brief hiatus with a letter that read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.”

Fans showered the matriarch with love and praise in the comments section.

“You don’t owe us anything, not a word, not a video, not a photo/selfie,” wrote one user. “Nothing! Release that pressure and just live[ up] to His expectation… no one else’s! Bless.”

Podcaster Caitlin Marshall penned, “Love you, Jeannie. You’re one of the realest out there, and I always say that about you. You and Monaco deserve the world.”

In September, Jeezy filed for divorce after two years of marriage with the former talk show host.

According to divorce documents obtained by People, the “Put On” hitmaker filed for divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, citing that he and Mai were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

He requested to share joint legal custody of Monaco. The former Entertainment Tonight host and the hip-hop star welcomed their adorable daughter in 2022.

Last month, a source told the publication that”Mai was “hurt and devastated” when she found out Jeezy wanted to end their marriage.

“They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months,” the insider claimed. “She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. ”

RELATED CONTENT: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Living Her Best Life With Jeezy: ‘He Still Gives Me Butterflies’