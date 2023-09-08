MadameNoire Featured Video

The saga between R&B singer Ne-Yo and his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise continues. The pair are both required to attend court physically to decipher their custody and child support issues on or before Sept. 22, Radar Online reported.

Ne-Yo (né Shaffer Smith) and Sade parent two children: Braiden and Brixton. The “So Sick” singer initially petitioned against the mother of his minor children in May 2023, demanding a paternity test to be performed on Brixton, the youngest. While he believes Brixton is his son, he wants to establish that he’s the father, which would make his sons eligible to inherit his wealth in the future, according to TMZ.

The hitmaker also requested “joint physical custody” for the parties and joint legal custody for himself to enable him to have a say in the kids’ school and health care.

Ne-Yo wanted Braiden’s last name to match his and the court to decide his child support payments.

Sade countered his lawsuit, slapping him with the primary custody request and agreeing to joint legal custody.

In her lawsuit, Sade argued that her ex-lover should have visitation every other weekend and the former couple alternate holidays. As for payments, Sade pleaded that the court demanded Ne-Yo reimburse her for any costs related to the children, from medical and education to insurance and extracurricular.

Since the two can’t work out the kinks, a Georgia judge ordered the two former lovers to attend a mediation before making their arguments.

“The appearance and participation of all parties is required at the scheduled mediation season,” the order read.

As MadameNoire reported, Sade and the “Miss Independent” songster got together while he was still with his ex-wife, Crystal Renay. Sade then took to her Instagram Story to claim she privately apologized to Crystal.

“I’ve privately APOLOGIZED profusely to Crystal for my role, and she is such a strong, beautiful, FORGIVING woman. But I spoke to a woman who was so confused and broken,” the Instagram story read. “BETRAYED. & misunderstood,” the model wrote in an Instagram Story. “She is hurting and healing, and as hard as he [tries] to play tough guy, he knows he’s hurting deep down inside, too,” she added. “He needs help… (love, support).”

Despite the cheating, Sade highlighted how good of a father Ne-Yo was to his children, calling him a “proud pappy.”

“He’s never denied or questioned either child, and we also have DNA tests for both. Hell, like one blogger said, Brixton got his head and ‘finding Nemo’ lips, so we aren’t trying to figure out who the pappy is,” Sade. “This man is and has always been proud, pappy. He be scandalous af lmao, but he does right by ALL his kids.”