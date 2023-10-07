MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake just blessed one of his fans with a brown Hermes Birkin bag — just because.

Champagne Papi made his grand gesture during the Sept. 28 Miami, Florida stop of his It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. Drake paused his setlist to shout out the particularly lit fan and surprise her with the high-ticket luxury item.

“I like to make people’s day. This girl been going crazy all night — her in the brown top right here. She gon’ need the brown Birkin bag to match the brown top,” Drake said while standing on stage. “You gotta go big Birkin in Miami — it’s my pleasure,” he added.

According to TMZ , Nicolette Valenti was the lucky woman who received the pricey Birkin.

The fan told the outlet that she called her mother when Drake pointed her out in the crowd. She explained that afterward, Drake dedicated his next song to her mother since he spotted her making the call. Valenti also disclosed that the musician’s stage manager ensured she arrived home safely with the coveted handbag, which can retail for tens of thousands.

In August, the Toronto native gifted a pink Birkin to a concertgoer in Los Angeles, according to People. Days latter, the “Flights Booked” rapper gave another Los Angeles fan a pricey silver Chanel purse.

Drake released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs , Oct. 6.

The 23-song project includes features from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, PartyNextDoor, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, SZA, and Chief Keef.

Drake’s 5-year-old-son, Adonis Graham, rapped a verse at the end of the song “Daylight.” Leading up to the album’s drop, Drake shared on Instagram that the child drew For All the Dogs‘ cover artwork.

In an interview released Oct 6, the Grammy winner said he’d be taking a hiatus from making music for possibly a year.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” he said on his Table For One SiriusXM radio show. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach; I’m just saying what it is.”

“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be real with you.”

“I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on,” he continued. “So I’m a lock the door on the studio for a little bit.”

The upcoming stops on the It’s All A Blur tour are Toronto, Denver, Nashville and Columbus.

