A cute, colorful and quirky hairstyle Drake rocked in a recently posted photo has the internet chatting, once again, about his “baddie” antics.

In a photo with budding Houston musician Talameshia, the Certified Lover Boy rapper sported his bouncy curls in a middle part adorned with a rainbow assortment of clips. Talameshia shared the photo Sept. 21 and captioned it, “… Just some Houston lightskins with our curls poppin 💅🏽🤘🏽🦉🐶 @champagnepapi.”

In the comments, several Instagram users couldn’t help but weigh in on Drake’s latest embrace of baddie beauty. The online users shared various reactions, although most made light of the rapper’s rainbow clip hairstyle.

“It’s the clips for me 🔥 lol.” “lmao Drake be killing me 😭😭😂😂😂😂.” “Biracial baddies 😆❤️.” “Taste the Rainbow 🌈 @champagnepapi.” “😂😂😂 I never seen this side of Drake B4 🔥🔥🔥.” “Take them clips out yo head @champagnepapi.” “Tf Drake on!”

The “Search & Rescue” rapper rocked his defined curls with a black tee and matching-colored pants. He also flexed in his infamous 42-diamond necklace, which he purchased, reportedly, to represent every time he wanted to propose.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has caused an online stir with his unique beauty looks. Within the past year, social media has frequently questioned his hair and nail choices.

While one of the biggest names in hip hop — an infamously male-dominated and homophobic genre — Drake hasn’t been shy about pushing people’s perceptions of what a rapper should look like.

Earlier this month, Popsugar speculated that the rainbow of colorful charms attached to the Grammy winner’s hair may have hinted at details about his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs. It came weeks after his blown-out afro — separated in the middle by pink hair clips — garnered strong online opinions.

The rapper’s manicures were the focus of discussion in July and June. During the former, Drake called out his friend, fellow rapper Lil Yachty, for suggesting that he get his nails done.

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS. YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM, AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX… which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Wait, is the world homophobic? Smh.”

In August 2022, Bossip additionally reported about online reactions to the rapper’s slicked-down “lunch lady” hairdo.

Fans will also recall that the musician rocked a heart cut into the side of his fade during his Certified Lover Boy era and when he was serving old-school NeNe Leakes vibes with his brief bangs moment.

