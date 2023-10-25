MadameNoire Featured Video

Alexis Adams, the mother of the child rapper Flo Rida isn’t reportedly willing to care for, is ready to put the lawsuit regarding her son’s severe fall behind her for a whopping $40 million, TMZ reported.

In the recent legal documents, Adams claimed she was ready to settle the suit she filed against those responsible for her son’s fall from her New Jersey apartment building for $40 million — $20 million for each set of defendants. Zohar Paxton Dillard fell from the fifth floor of a New Jersey apartment complex, landing on concrete in early March. The 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital and was discharged in a full-body cast.

He suffered several injuries, from a cracked pelvis and collapsed lungs to a foot fracture and a mangled liver.

Now, he’s continuing to learn to walk.

Following the incident, Adams sued companies responsible for her son’s extensive injuries, like Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management and Carlos Machado. In the lawsuit, the mother and her lawyer, Steven Haddad, accused the property managers of their negligent care of the building, declaring their “careless and reckless manner” exacerbated the building conditions.

Haddad added that management failed to put the correct sized guard on the fifth-floor windows, which violated their duty of care.

Flo Rida isn’t involved in Adams’ lawsuit.

Adams maintains that Flo Rida refuses to be a part of Zohar’s life.

Adams claimed the “Whistle” hitmaker refused to care for his son, who was born with hydrocephalus—a condition where fluid accumulates in the brain—or spend time with him despite DNA proving Flo Rida was the father.

“Since paternity, he has not acknowledged Zohar at all, still to this day,” Adams said on the ASAP: Another Shawn Allen Podcast. “Even when we did have the paternity test, and this just shows you the kind of person that he is, Wendy Williams’ production team reached out to his attorney after paternity was established, and they still put out a statement about ‘allegedly.’ That should show people right there.”

She said Flo Rida immediately gave her full custody of Zohar. The court ordered the rapper to pay child support, which he reportedly hadn’t done. Flo Rida and his team haven’t publicly addressed the illegitimacy, and the single mother believes it’s because he’s focused on protecting his image.

“It is my opinion that Flo Rida does scramble to protect his image and to escape accountability, hiding behind his image,” she said.