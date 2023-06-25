MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B was not amused after Candace Owens consigned her latest controversial and viral point of view.

On June 21, the conservative pundit posted one of her YouTube videos on Twitter and told her followers that she finally found an opinion shared in common with the “Money” rapper. Candace’s post fell on the day Cardi criticized Brian Szasz for going to a Blink-182 concert while the frantic search for the missing submersible — containing his billionaire stepdad — ensued this week.

Cardi responded to Candace’s attempt to name-drop her for views. The rapper replied to the cultural commentator with a GIF of a very unbothered-looking kangaroo as the animal strongly chewed.

The kangaroo sported a squinty-eyed stare in the random but statement-making GIF.

In a video shared on the rapper’s Instagram Stories earlier that day, Cardi B slammed Brian Szasz for jamming out at a concert while his British billionaire stepfather was lost at sea.

The Bronx native MC said that if it were her family, she’d expect them to be painstakingly waiting to hear any word about her whereabouts if she were in such a dire scenario.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Brian and Cardi ended up in a nasty online back and forth. The billionaire adjacent Blink-182 concertgoer called the rapper a “pos [piece of shit] trashy celeb.” The chart-topper clapped back and called Brian a “spoiled brat.”

Not to be mistaken for a submarine, the missing makeshift submersible had five passengers in total who are presumed to be dead as of June 22.

The same day Cardi shaded Candace, the rapper also warned her internet and legal foe, vlogger Tasha K.

Cardi gathered the YouTuber after the latter implied that the rapper’s opinion of Brian was hypocritical. In Tasha K’s attempt to throw Cardi under the bus, the social media personality claimed that the MC made light of his death when Migos rapper Takeoff passed away. The latter musician shared the limelight of the Atlanta-repping hip-hop trio with his uncle, Quavo, and Cardi’s husband, Offset.

The femcee mother of two blasted Tasha K and strongly advised the vlogger to keep Takeoff’s name out of any drama.

Below, read all about the $4 million Tasha K owes the “Up” artist over spewing lies.

