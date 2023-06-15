MadameNoire Featured Video

Series OG Evelyn Lozada is making a baller comeback to the VH1 hit reality show Basketball Wives for its eleventh season.

Fans of the show will be entertained by the lives of other all-star cast MVPs, including Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Brooke Bailey. Season 11 newbies are social media and fitness influencer Brittany Renner, Battleground Gym owners Vanessa Rider, hairstylist Jac’Eil Duckworth and former model Clayanna Warthen. Just like the series OGs, the new castmates have a variety of pro baller connections.

Renner shares a child with Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington. Rider is married to former athlete Isaiah Rider, and Duckworth is dating WNBA player Natasha Howard. Lastly, Warthen shares a child with her ex, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

Basketball Wives executive producer Shaunie Henderson is slated to make guest appearances throughout the series’s forthcoming season.

The collective cast will display their sisterhood and growth while battling life’s adversities — including the group’s drama.

“This season marks the return of an original cast member that will catapult the series to new heights,” a press release dramatically promises.

“Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings – but will they throw them a lifeline or shade? With the fate of the sisterhood hanging in the balance, the new ladies are out to prove that they’re not to be underestimated. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as friendships are tested, tea is spilled, and lines are crossed on the eleventh season of Basketball Wives,” the source added.

Although Lozada has been on hiatus from the reality show that made her a household name, the New York City repping entrepreneur hasn’t been out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, the TV personality starred alongside Tamar Braxton and Nivea on the love competition show Queens Court. Lozada ultimately found the man of her dreams and ended up engaged to contestant Lavon Lewis.

