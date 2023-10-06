MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish shamelessly twerked on rapper Meek Mill during the inaugural REFORM Alliance fundraiser gala on September 30 — and it looked like the “Litty” rapper enjoyed the comedian’s flirty dance.

On Saturday, Haddish, 43, took to Instagram live to give fans a look at the Casino Night-themed event that took place at Atlantic City’s swanky Ocean Casino Resort.

When Fabolous and French Montana took to the stage to perform, the Night School star started acting a fool in the crowd. Standing in front of Meek Mill, Haddish began twerking on the Philly native, who is a co-chair of the REFORM alliance.

Mill, 36, played right along with the California native’s flirty gesture.

“Bend that shit over,” the “Going Bad” artist shouted as Haddish began to laugh and move away from the hip-hop star, according to a clip reposted by LiveBitez Oct. 1.

“Don’t play like that. I like that shit,” the Hollywood vet replied.

After he spotted their flirty interaction, Fabolous gave Haddish props for backing it up on Mill.

“I see you, Tiffany!” the hip-hop star shouted as he performed on stage.

Tiffany was just having a bit of innocent fun at the gala, but the REFORM alliance is on a mission to fight for issues that are no laughing matter.

On Saturday, Mill and his co-chair member, Michael Rubin, organized their inaugural gala to raise money for criminal justice reform. Formed in 2019, REFORM was created to challenge and transform existing laws for probation and parole.

The non-profit was formed two years after Mill was sentenced to a maximum of four years for allegedly violating his parole in 2017. The rapper was on probation for gun and drug charges stemming from his 2007 arrest.

With help from Jay-Z and other prominent voices in the criminal justice community, charges against the rapper were dismissed in 2019 after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor firearm charge.

Thanks to star-studded attendees like Haddish, Kim Kardashian, and fellow comedian Kevin Hart, the non-profit raised $24 million Saturday to support their fight for fair and equitable criminal justice reform.

Haddish has been living her best life and doing the most lately.

In September, social media criticized The Haunted Mansion star after she photobombed Shakira at the 2023 VMAS. Netizens also called out the actress for following the Colombian singer around the award ceremony.

In June, The Last Black Unicorn author hopped on stage during Lizzo’s show at the Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in France and twerked right along with the singer as she performed.

Check out the hilarious moment below.

What do you think? Was it appropriate for Haddish to back that thing up on Meek Mill at the REFORM gala?

