Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish clapped back at haters after receiving backlash for obsessing over Shakira at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Pop Crave posted videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) of Haddish following 46-year-old Shakira around and screaming her name as she took selfies with fans. The account included photos of Haddish photobombing the VMA’s Video Vanguard recipient.

The internet immediately threw criticism at the Girls Trip actress.

“Tiffany Haddish is not funny…people only thought she was funny because they were looking for anything to make them laugh during COVID…ma’am, go sit somewhere. And stop embarrassing yourself,” one user said.

Another chimed in, saying, “She’s so embarrassing. I need people to stop inviting her to these events.”

“Security should have stepped in,” a user named Shad tweeted.

“She’s so attention-hungry, ew,” another netizen mentioned.

Haddish responded like an unbothered queen on X, thanking haters for making her “more famous and relevant.”

“When people make videos about me or talk about me, Good or bad. I just think Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant. I see it’s driving the enemy crazy ’cause they really want to be where I am. It will never happen,” Haddish said.

On Sept. 15, she commented on Pop Crave’s post.

“This sooooo interesting to me,” she wrote. “If you feel like I did too much. All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has allowed me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions…Thank you, Shana Tova.”

Many compared the moment to when actress Cara Delevingne “annoyed” Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Others brought up the 2022 child sexual abuse lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears, questioning why she was invited to the VMAs instead of being in jail or on a sex offender registry.

However, the anonymous plaintiff who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her and her brother dismissed the case last year. It was dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled, according to the Washington Post.

Now, Haddish is living her best life, attending award shows and making more music.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, she released the music video to her song, “Till the Club Closes,” featuring Lil Jon, Fivio Foreign and Begetz).

Keep doing you, Tiffany Haddish!