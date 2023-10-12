MadameNoire Featured Video

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, has scored another win in her ongoing 2019 assault lawsuit against the “Crank Dat” rapper.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Myers’ September motion requesting for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to access Soulja Boy’s Los Angeles home so that they can begin to “seize” cash and property from the hip-hop star.

Under the order, the judge “tentatively” granted Myers access to “cash in excess of $1,000” from the rapper, court documents noted.

In April, Myers — who alleged she was struck in the head with a gun and held hostage by the “Pretty Boy Swag” artist in 2019 — was awarded a total of $472,000 in damages after the court found Soulja liable.

The rapper begged for the court to lower the amount of punitive damages owed to Myers.

During a July hearing, Soulja Boy — real name DeAndre Way— alleged that his net worth was negative. The rapper claimed that he owed $1 million in taxes and that his lucrative performance earnings were tapped out due to paying staff wages. He also claimed that he paid $25,000 to rent his home in LA, but the judge presiding over the assault case wasn’t trying to hear that noise.

“Someone as close to zero (financially) as the defendant claims to be might want to scale down the living arrangements. $25,000 is a lot of monthly rent—even in Los Angeles. There is no reason of which the court is aware that he could not relocate to a more ‘modest’ $10,000/month home,” the judge reportedly said.

In her September motion, Myers claimed that the 33-year-old rapper had valuable assets — enough to fulfill the outstanding debt owed from the lawsuit. She claimed that the rapper owned expensive cars, including a yellow Bentley, a red Lamborghini, a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a yellow Mercedes-Benz.

Myers alleged that the Chicago native owned a diamond-studded “Soulja Boy” neckchain worth $10,000 and a black Cartier watch worth $8,000. According to the motion, she also claimed that Soulja had “large stacks of cash (typically kept in backpacks)” that he flaunted “regularly” on Instagram, Radar Online noted.

Myers accused Soulja of holding her hostage for six hours during their alleged violent encounter in February 2019.

As previously reported, inside her shocking lawsuit, Myers claimed that the rapper pistol-whipped her with a large gun and struck her in the head during their violent encounter in 2019. She also alleged that Soulja kicked her and stomped on her stomach before he ordered his assistant to take her into the garage of his Agoura Hills, California, home and “tie her up with duct tape,” according to the lawsuit.

After she was wrapped up in “an extension cord,” the rap star allegedly forced her to shower in front of him and his male assistant. Myers claimed that she suffered three fractured ribs and a concussion, according to TMZ.

Soulja Boy has vehemently denied the allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: Teddy Riley Says Him And Soulja Boy Had An Altercation Over Him Allegedly Abusing Nia Riley