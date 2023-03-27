MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2001, Khia released her raunchy chart breaking single “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” –a track that has been widely sampled throughout hip-hop history. But during a recent interview, the Florida-bred femcee admitted that out of all of the rapper’s to cover her iconic song, Saweetie did the worst job.

Khia clowns Saweetie for sampling “My Neck, My Back” on “Icy Girl”

On March 25, a TikTok user named @jamaribailey0 posted an interview with Khia giving her honest opinion on who sampled her iconic song “My Neck, My Back” the best. When asked which artist was her least favorite to the cover the salacious hit, Khia said “Saweetie” without hesitation.

“Least favorite would be Saweetie—Sweet Pea, I don’t like her,” she stated. “I ain’t think she did it any justice.”

The 45-year-old rapper was referring to the California native’s track “Icy Girl” which famously sampled the beat from her salacious song.

Throwing a bit of shade at the 29-year-old rhymer, Khia tried to recite a few bars from the song, noting how at one point in the track, Saweetie raps about “green peas.”

“I didn’t like green sweet peas when I was young,” Khia told the interviewer. “You like green peas? Do you know how green peas taste?” she jokingly asked.

Sweetie wasn’t the only rapper that Khia had qualms with. The star, whose real name is Khia Shamone Finch, claimed none of the rappers that have sampled her hit song have delivered a high quality redo of the track. YG, the City Girls and Three 6 Mafia were a few hip-hop stars that skyrocketed to fame sampling the sexually explicit hit.

“Nobody have gave it justice yet,” she added, according to XXL.

“My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” appeared on Khia’s critically acclaimed album Thug Misses in 2001.

