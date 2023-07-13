MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss is cashing in another check, this time for her salacious sex toy company Bedroom Kandi. On July 12, the reality TV star and serial entrepreneur took to Instagram to promote a few raunchy items featured in her steamy sex toy line.

In the short clip, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a lacy bustier top and skin-tight pleather leggings as she sat on a chair surrounded by flying dildos. Kandi marveled at the flying sex objects as she attempted to catch them individually. When she finally caught the kinky items, the actress and singer excitedly threw the naughty toys toward the camera.

Okay, Kandi, we see you adding a little shock value to your marketing strategy! We love to see it.

In the comments section, fans of the multi-hyphenate couldn’t get enough of the freaky promo video.

“I don’t even know why you throwing sex toys at us, but I love this, lol,” wrote one Instagram user.

A second person commented, “One thing Kandi gone do is Market and get them Coins.”

A third user joked, “The end went like, You get a dildo, you get a dildo, lol.”

A fourth fan claimed that Kandi’s savvy business skills were why Marlo hated her. “This is why Marlo is such a hater. Kandi gets to the bag always,” the user added.

Kandi’s raunchy sex toy line features tantalizing products to promote sexual health and wellness. From King Size vibrators to organic body scrubs, you’ll find everything you need to spice up your sex life. Check out the Bedroom Kandi website here.

Things have been super busy for Kandi lately.

The certified hustler was getting to the bag earlier this week when she partnered up with Amazon to celebrate the company’s annual Amazon Prime Day event. The talented star will also reprise her role in HBO’s The Chi in August.

The money never stops flowing to Mrs. Burruss.

RELATED CONTENT: PETTY BOOTS: Kandi Burruss Trolls Daughters With Gifted Telfar Circle Bag