Two things we know and love about Kandi Burruss– she’s about her bread and her bread.

*See what we did there?*

The 46-year-old mom has secured another bag after singing Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Jamaica’s praises. She and her adorable 7-year-old son, Ace Tucker, are the stars of a new KFC commercial.

On April 21, the Xscape singer shared a cute ad to her Instagram account, and fans lit up with excitement watching the proud mom act alongside her son.

The charming commercial poked fun at the iconic clip from Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta when Burruss and fellow housewife Marlo Hampton made amends over a juicy bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Burruss and her fashionable homie opined that the well-seasoned poultry hit different in the islands.

Young Ace tries to encourage his mom to remain calm and go high when other peach holders on the show “go low” with their shady antics. While offering the Grammy Award winner counsel, he enticed his Burruss with tasty chicken ”nuggets of wisdom.”

In the end, Ace uses the power of KFC to bribe his mother into buying him a pet snake.

The mouth-watering commercial was created in honor of KFC’s new fried chicken nuggets, according to Bravo TV.

In the caption, Kandi raved about the new menu item, telling fans.

“I ain’t never skipped a beat or a nugget, especially [KFC’s] new Chicken Nuggets. Y’all, these nuggets are SO good, you need to try them for yourself!”

Instagram users shower Kandi and Ace with praise for their KFC ad

Fans and a few celebrities showered the mother-and-son duo with praise in the comments section for their adorable commercial.

“This was EVERYTHING,” wrote Yandy Smith.”

One fan penned, “You are amazing, Ace Tucker.”

Another person joked, “Sis, you might need some nuggets on standby for this new season of RHOA. Don’t head butt nobody. This was adorable.”

Proud dad Todd Tucker also gushed about the commercial on his Instagram page, writing, “@Acetucker and @kandi are so talented a blessing to see some of my fam making everlasting memories and getting to the bag together.”

Burruss never misses a beat, a nugget or a chance to cash in on a lucrative business deal.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur has been building a steady empire over the last decade with her award-winning music catalog and restaurants.

In the 1990s, she rose to fame as a member of the girl group Xscape. The Atlanta native also worked behind the scenes writing classic hits for popular artists such as Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child and TLC.

In 2017, the multi-hyphenate became a restaurateur when she opened up her southern comfort-style restaurant Old Lady Gang in Atlanta. Now, the busy star has two locations in the peach state. She’s also the proud owner of Blaze Steak and Seafood and Bedroom Kandi– a sex toy line.

Burruss may have manifested her finger-licking KFC ad. In a new vlog uploaded to YouTube, the mother of three reminisced on the early days of her career touring with Xscape. The reality TV star said she and her groupmates would always request a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken during their shows.

Watch the full vlog below.

