Love & Hip Hop star Scrappy just got more candid than ever about his disturbing and heartbreaking childhood while his mother, Momma Dee, was a pimp.

Scrappy explained that he knew about his mother’s line of work from a very early age during Part 1 of his Reality With the King interview, published Sept. 27. The rapper told host Carlos King that he grew up in a “trap house” where sex workers constantly went in and out.

“Hoes had to fuck in my room and in my sister’s room. So we had to sleep with my momma,” Scrappy recalled. “I was grateful that she didn’t make us sleep in [our rooms], but we would go in there and watch TV and stuff during the weekend when ain’t shit going on.” The recent divorcee explained that the rooms would be cleaned, but drug straws laid around the house.

“These were like my play aunties and uncles ’cause I grew up around them,” Scrappy said of the sex workers and their johns. “They would be there… They were the ones who cooked for us, cleaned for us, [that we] sat up and talked to every day.”

The rapper shared that even when adults who weren’t his mother tried to enforce discipline, he knew he’d be free to do whatever he pleased once drugs started flowing. Other mentions of his childhood included Momma Dee egging him on to drink alcohol at 16 when he started smoking weed at 12, and when he started selling drugs as an adolescent.

Scrappy smiled and even laughed while talking about all the aforementioned childhood trauma he endured. That said, the rapper hasn’t always kept his cool while addressing the toxicity of his past, his mom’s role as a pimp and growing up in a trap house.

During an August 2022 episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Scrappy exploded on Momma Dee as he reflected on his childhood and how that baggage negatively impacted his marriage to Bambi.

“You know why I’m like how I am with her?” Scrappy asked Momma Dee about his relationship with Bambi. “I saw your lifestyle. I grew up in a whorehouse — I grew up in a trap house. So all I knew was that.”

The Atlanta native told his mother that she raised him to “deal with that shit,” and now he still struggles to bear the weight of his childhood trauma.

“Cause ain’t nobody come and take me to get no help. Ain’t nobody got me no help. I learned about that when I got older,” said the father of three.

“This shit real, this [has been] in my head my whole life,” Scrappy emotionally emphasized. “The shit I go through — I can’t even go to her [Bambi], she hard. I can’t go to you, you hard.”

Peep Part 1 of Scrappy’s interview with Carlos down below.

Play

