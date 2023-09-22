MadameNoire Featured Video

Anthony Anderson, known lately as one of the best sitcom Dads on TV, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Alvina Stewart a monthly base amount of $20,000 in spousal support, according to court documents obtained by People.

Under their divorce settlement, if the 53-year-old actor’s gross income jumps above $2 million, he must pay Alvina 20% of his income. Despite the hefty payment, Anderson won’t be coming out of his 25-year-long marriage high and dry. The Black-ish star will get to keep their Encino-based property and a 2004 Land Rover. Alvina will keep a 2022 Mazda and their home in Houston, the outlet noted. Also under the divorce agreement, the former married couple must also “sell and split” a cemetery plot they purchased in L.A.’s Inglewood Park Cemetery. Anderson must turn in a Glock 19 firearm to law enforcement that is registered in Alvina’s name, according to the filing.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens shared their thoughts about the whopping divorce settlement. Some users argued that Anderson’s spousal support payment was too high.

“I don’t care how much money you have. No one needs to receive this much money/month. Just insane,” wrote one perplexed user.

Another person chimed in, “Marriage is a scam for men. 90% risk 10% reward. Free all my real ones!”

Some folks showed no sympathy for the Tinseltown veteran. “Pay the money, big man,” one angry netizen commented.

As previously reported, in March 2022, Alvina filed for divorce from the Hollywood veteran for the second time.

In the 2020 filing, she requested that Anderson pay spousal support and for her attorney’s fees.

Alvina previously filed to end their marriage in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, but she dismissed the divorce filing after the two reconciled. The pair met at Howard University and walked down the aisle in 1999. According to Anderson’s 2021 interview Parade, the couple said “I do” on their 10-year anniversary together.

“She’s quiet, I’m loud. Opposites attract,” the comedian said. The actor also shared a sweet story of how he met Alvina.

“My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having,” the Cali native recalled. “My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did – and we have been together ever since that night.”

Anderson and Alvina share two children together– daughter Kyra, 27, and son Nathan, 23.

The actor’s expensive divorce settlement comes almost a month after Halle Berry was reportedly ordered to pay her ex-husband Olivier Martinez $8,000 a month in child support.

Read more on that drama below.

RELATED CONTENT: Halle Berry Reportedly To Pay $8K Monthly Child Support To Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez, X Users Weigh In