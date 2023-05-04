MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and her husband Offset participated in the stomach-turning spicy bowl TikTok challenge this week, and the married duo’s 4-year-old daughter Kulture was brave enough to try the flaming meal.

On May 3, the “Bodak Yellow” rhymer took to her TikTok page with a video that captured her whipping up the scorching hot recipe for her family. The hodgepodge of ingredients, including beef sausages from 7-Eleven, jalapeños, pepperoncini and hot sauce, was not for the weak.

“What up y’all, it’s your girl, Cardi B,” the “WAP” rapper said. “My man been asking me to do this trendy spicy bowl shit. So, I gonna do it for him.”

Then, the Bronx-bred femcee jumped right into constructing the fiery bowl, which included two Big Mama pickled sausages, mounds of hot sauce, red pepper flakes, chopped pickles, pickle juice, jalapeño peppers, and jalapeño pepper juice.

The mother of two elevated the spice level of the dish with pepperoncini, pepperoncini juice, banana peppers, banana pepper juice and a touch of smoked paprika “for color and flavor.” Then, the Grammy Award winner topped off the scorching hot dish with blackened seasoning, Old Bay seasoning and a few boiled eggs.

“OK, this is the final product,” Cardi B said after she finished assembling the mouth-numbing meal. “Now, it’s time for the taster to taste.”

Offset, being the brave husband that he is, stepped up first to try the flaming concoction. And surprisingly, he was pleased with the flavor profile of the dish.

“It’s good,” Offset told his wife. “I fuck with it. I’ll put this shit in a soup.”

As he was sinking his teeth into the piping hot meal, Kulture made sure to grab some water for her dad just in case he needed a little reprieve from the heat.

Then, Kulture stepped up to try the searing hot bowl. The 4-year-old took a small bite of a boiled egg and quickly spit the spicy concoction out. The “Up” rapper burst into a fit of laughter as the little one walked off in sheer disgust.

Hey, at least she tried it! We would not have been able to stomach that fiery bowl of hell.

Social media reacts to Cardi’s spicy bowl challenge.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of Offset and Kulture’s reaction to the outrageously hot dish.

“Offset bout to set the toilet off,” one user joked.

A second TikToker penned, “It’s Kulture getting the water beforehand for me. Too cute.”

A third user wondered if “Ramen would go good” with the stomach-bubbling meal.

We’re not sure if we want to find out. Would you try the spicy bowl challenge at home?

