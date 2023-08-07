MadameNoire Featured Video

Legal trouble is brewing for Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears again.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the actress and comedian have been slammed with a defamation lawsuit by the mother of the sibling duo that was at the center of their sexual abuse lawsuit in 2022. According to the filing, the woman named Trizah Morris is suing both Haddish, 43, and Spears, 48, for making false statements after her children filed the sexual abuse suit in September 2022.

According to court documents, the mother of two, who claims she was once a close friend of Haddish, accused both Hollywood stars of painting her out to be an extortionist. After the suit was filed last year, Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, called the allegations “bogus” and claimed that the suit was an attempt to “shake down” The Haunted Mansion actress.

Additionally, Morris alleged that Spears called her a “lying bitch” and made “slanderous statements about her character, integrity and morals” after the lawsuit was filed.

“Trizah Morris did not file the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and/or Aries Spears that initiated the legal proceedings which promoted Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears to make false statements and allegations of extortion against Trizah Morris,” the suit states. “Ms. Morris was not named as a party in the lawsuit, nor did Ms. Morris’ name appear on any court documents that led to the malicious” statements by Tiffany and Aries.”

Morris claimed that she contacted Haddish and Spears’ attorney to address the issue in February 2023.

In the lawsuit, the matriarch said she contacted Haddish and Spears’ attorney in February 2023, asking them to release a statement that would clear her name from the extortion allegations. Tiffany allegedly responded to her on March 7, 2023, via telephone.

Morris claimed the comedian told her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year, and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

However, on June 6, 2023, the mother of two alleged that she received a call from a reporter who claimed that the Girls Trip alum made negative comments about her during an interview.

Morris is suing Haddish and Spears for a whopping $1 million and claims that she “suffered personally, academically, professionally and financially” from the pair’s false statements.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2022.

As previously reported, Morris’ children filed a lawsuit against Haddish and Spears under the pseudonyms John and Jane Doe in 2022. The brother and sister duo claimed that the comedians “groomed” and coerced them into filming two sexually suggestive skits when they were 14 and 7.

One skit was called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” which captured Spears lusting over a shirtless young boy. Haddish played the child’s mother in the sexually suggestive video. At one point, the suit alleged that “Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear.”

In another sketch, Jane was asked to watch a clip of women “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate a sandwich in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio.” The filing alleged that Spears and Haddish asked the then-14-year-old adolescent to mimic the video– which made the child uncomfortable.

In late September 2022, the siblings reached a private settlement deal with the actress. Under the agreement, they asked the celeb to recant the allegation that they were trying to shake her down.

Jane Doe also issued a statement that read, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” Variety noted.

