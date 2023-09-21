MadameNoire Featured Video

Friends of Bianca Censori, Kanye “Ye” West’s lover, reportedly attempted to convey their concerns to her about her relationship with the rapper but were shut down with jealousy accusations by the 28-year-old model and told to “fuck off,” the Daily Mail reported.

West and his alleged wife, Censori, have dominated tabloids with ludicrous headlines, from their yet-to-be-validated marriage to their indecent stunt in Venice. Their behavior has set off numerous alarms in Censori’s friends’ heads, leading them to voice the rumors of West “controlling” and “brainwashing” the Australian architect.

A source told the outlet that many tried to contact Censori to talk some sense into her. Some successfully reached her, but she wasn’t open to whatever they wanted to say.

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a source claimed. “She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘fuck off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

The same source claimed that Censori’s latest stunts were all a part of her agenda to acquire fame.

“Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame.”

West referred to ex-wife Kim Kardashian as his muse for his Adidas Originals collection in 2015.

The unnamed source added that the same concerned friends gave up their attempts to get through to Censori, referring to her as a “thirsty lost cause.”

On top of her friends believing Censori’s latest stunts are her reaching for attention, they firmly believe West is influencing the 28-year-old and is the cause of her change in behavior and lewd fashion choices. They think West is doing what he did to Kardashian.

However, unlike his interactions with Censori, West was critical of Kardashian’s fashion choices. For example, per a MadameNoire report, West bashed his ex-wife for her 2019 Met Gala dripping crystals gown because he felt it wasn’t something a mom or wife should wear.

“Every day, she and Kanye are figuring out ways to make her look more raunchy and revealing than the previous day,” the source stated. “She is brainwashed in the same way that he had his church followers brainwashed, those who worked for Donda academy, those who worked for Yeezy, and especially Kim.”

The College Dropout rapper and Censori were recently banned by a boat rental company in Venice after the two were photographed indecently, making people believe the couple engaged in an intimate act, MN reported.

The photos showed West with his pants partially down, baring his ass to the world. Below him was Censori. The couple’s actions angered Italians, leading to an investigation since lewd behavior is punishable in Italy.

That wasn’t the only time West and Censori angered Italians. Numerous photos captured the 28-year-old dressed in scanty clothing. In early September, right after the boat incident, Cenori wore sheer tights and a revealing top that required her to hug a purple pillow to hide her breasts.