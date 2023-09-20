MadameNoire Featured Video

Busta Rhymes had the internet buzzing when a concertgoer captured him treating his microphone like an erect penis on Friday, Sept. 15, during his “I Know What You Want” performance on the St. Paul, Minn. leg of The Final Lap tour. The tour’s headliner, 50 Cent, responded to the spicy footage.

Fitness model Kolohe Primeau filmed the moment many internet users found disconcerting. Waving the mic around his genital area, the 51-year-old rapper held eye contact with a concertgoer with a sly grin. He gripped the mic like it was his own man-meat for a while before singing, “You give it to me,” while pointing at the person.

Things escalated when he began stroking the mic with his tongue out.

“We f—g tonight,” the “Touch It” rapper told the person. “I see your love for me, baby.”

Busta Rhymes opened up for 50 Cent, who had commented on the matter, stating the 51-year-old stole the move from him.

“BUSTA stole this move from me. I used to do this to ‘Magic Stick’ 10 years ago. LOL. Now, it just feels dirty, inappropriate, unnecessary. LMAO. This is giving your old uncle at the barbecue [who] won’t go sit down vibes, right!”

Lil’ Kim and 50 Cent performed “Magic Stick” live in Perth, Australia, where the 48-year-old “masturbated” with the mic with his head back and eyes closed.

Despite Busta Rhymes swiping 50 Cent’s move, fans jumped at the opportunity to give their two cents.

“I don’t think a man born in 1972 with six kids is supposed to be behaving this way.”

“It’s giving my daddy friends that be [trying to] give me [their] worms.”

“Despite me knowing this is Busta…my mind keeps saying it’s Tracey Morgan.”

“It’s giving old man Cletus.”

“Why he look like a pastor holding the mic like he preaching something?”

“This is cringe. There is an age limit to do this.”

“Pew, this gives dirty old uncle.”

50 Cent is going all out on The Final Lap before closing the book on touring

The “Candy Shop” rapper’s The Final Lap tour commenced on July 21, 2023, in Salt Lake City, UT. The North American part of the tour ends on Friday, Sept. 22, in Toronto, ON.

A week later, 50 Cent will start the international tour in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 and finish on Dec. 14, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Although Jeremih and Busta Rhymes are known performers on The Final Lap tour, 50 Cent has surprised the group with guest appearances by Eminem, Kash Doll, Icewear Vezzo and cast members of Ghost, Power and Power Book IV: Force.

50 Cent is going all out for The Final Lap because it’s his last one for a while, allowing him to focus on his other ventures.